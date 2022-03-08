Use only official SMVDSB website for booking heli-tickets: CEO

Jammu, Mar 8: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) CEO Ramesh Kumar has asked all the pilgrims to use only the official website of the Board for booking services such as helicopter tickets.
He has also asked the pilgrims not to “fall prey to the fraudulent advertisements issued by unauthorized websites offering confirmed helicopter tickets, sale of Prasad etc.”
CEO Ramesh Kumar stated that the complaint regarding fleecing of pilgrims by these fraudulent elements had already been filed with the Crime Branch and cyber branch of J&K Police who were investigating the matter.
Earlier on March 4, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SMVDSB had cautioned the pilgrims against fraudsters booking fake helicopter tickets.