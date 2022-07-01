UT administration committed to accelerated development of Border areas: LG

Jammu, July 1: Former Minister, Sukhnandan Choudhary called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The Former Minister apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance including development of Border areas and welfare of people residing along the International Border.
Sukhnandan Choudhary also put forth the demand of border area people pertaining to disbursal of compensation for land used for fencing at IB, besides highlighting the ownership issues of land allotted to refugees from POJK and West Pak.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the former Minister observed that the UT administration is committed to accelerated development of the Border areas.
The Lt Governor assured the Former Minister that all genuine issues will be taken up for early redressal. He further urged him to continue his endeavors of public welfare.