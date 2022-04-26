‘UT administration is giving dedicated push to J&K’s tourism sector’

The delegation of the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) JKL chapter, apprised the Lt Governor about the endeavours of their organisation towards women empowerment, digital literacy, promotion of startups, and creating awareness on environmental protection and conservation.

The members of the delegation led by Chairperson of the FLO JKL, Ritu Singh expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister and the Lt Governor Administration for continuously providing an enabling environment for rapid development in J&K. They also expressed gratitude for a number of entrepreneurial and livelihood generation schemes started by the UT government for providing job opportunities to the youth and women in particular.