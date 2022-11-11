UT govt  working with  strong resolve to ensure that every individual gets equal rights, equal opportunities and every stakeholder to be a partner in J&K’s development journey: LG

Jammu, Nov 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance at Baba Jitto shrine.
The 10-day long annual event to commemorate the martyrdom of Baba Jitto & Bua Kodi is witnessing congregation of lakhs of people from different parts of the country especially Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP.
Addressing a huge gathering, the Lt Governor threw light on the life and sacrifice of Baba Jitto.
Supreme sacrifice made by Baba Jitto is exemplary for each one of us to emulate. Our farmers are a symbol of hard work and dignity. An enlightened society should ensure justice to the community, which is playing a vital role in serving and nurturing humanity, said the Lt Governor.
Jhiri Mela symbolises cultural unity of India and the tradition tied in the thread of social values provides an opportunity to the people to learn about our heritage, culture, art and craft, observed the Lt Governor.
It is heartening to see that this year's Mela is being organized on a larger scale to encourage tourism in the region and to showcase the life and philosophy of Baba Jitto, added the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor underlined the importance of government-public partnership in the development process. “We must focus on community driven development. Locals, PRIs members and other stakeholders of the society should come together to create an institutional mechanism to improve the facilities for devotees visiting this historical Mela,” he said.