UT leads in achieving 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district: CS

Dr. Mehta appreciated the efforts of the Pollution Control Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department for organizing deliberations on Net Zero Carbon by 2070. He informed that J&K has already made a model by developing a climate-resilient and carbon neutral Panchayat of village Palliin District Samba which is first of its kind in the country.

According to Dr Mehta, Jammu & Kashmir has always been at the forefront of adopting flagship developmental schemes of the government. ‘The distinction of implementing the 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district amongst the first in the entire country is a good example of how well J&K can adapt to the needs of the times with cooperation from its citizens. Similarly, schemes like “Har Gaon Hariyali”, “One Beat Guard, One village Program”, “Van Se Jal, Jal Se Jeevan” have been very effective in building resilience and adaptation at village level.