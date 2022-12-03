Utilise govt exchequer judiciously: AAP

Jammu, Dec 3: State coordination committee in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Harsh Dev Singh, who is also former cabinet minister, said that Jammu and Kashmir Government is using government exchequer for the welfare of some leaders who are also illegally occupying government bungalows with the help of bureaucratic setup. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Harsh Dev Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir Government has recently remove a number of opposition leaders from government bungalows but BJP leaders are still illegally occupying these government building and enjoying all the facilities there.