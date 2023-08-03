V K Magotra honoured

Jammu, Aug 3: V K Magotra , well known in the field of mass communication and sports has been conferred with prestigious Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Sewa saman-2023.
According to a press release, Magotra’s contributions in the field of peace , human rights, education, culture , diplomacy , and encouraging social order in the country and the world in general, is a great honour and a humble tribute to Dr Kalam for cherishing his dreams of making the universe -an abode of peaceful living.
Magotra after serving over 35 years in the ministry of I&B, GoI as Media Communication officer the Directorate of Field publicity, has distinction of establishing many mile stones in over 60 outreach programmes covering thereof the remotest corners of J&K.