Vaishno Devi stampede: Survivors blame 'mismanagement', shrine board refutes charge

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, however, denied the charge, saying all necessary arrangements were made in view of the expected rush, while Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh blamed a minor altercation for the unfortunate incident.

"Nothing but mismanagement was the cause for this tragic accident. They were aware about the possible rush but allowed the people in unhindered," a pilgrim from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh said while waiting outside a mortuary to identify a dead body.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said this situation could have been avoided if the authorities concerned had managed the pilgrimage better.

"A similar situation had happened minutes earlier but luckily none was hurt and the situation was controlled. We were part of a group of 10 devotees all neighbours. A heavy rush triggered the stampede as people were going in and out, and every one was in a hurry," he said.

Many people were resting on the floor, instead of heading back, and it caused more rush at the bhawan, he added.

Another man, who lost his friend, Arun Pratab Singh (30), said they had come from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The bhawan was overcrowded, he added.

"I had visited the shrine about 10 years ago but was surprised by the heavy rush this time. After the tragedy, we found ourselves helpless and got no help till 6 am," he alleged.

Rani Devi of Bihar's Muzaffarpur said they were fortunate to have escaped death.

"I saw many people dead on the floor and was heartbroken," she said, blaming it on the "uncontrolled rush" of pilgrims at the bhawan.