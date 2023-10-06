VaishnodeviYatris’ number may touch 1 crore this year

Jammu, Oct 6: The number of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims may touch one crore mark this year if the current yatra figures continue to maintain an upward spiral.
This was stated by a senior official while speaking to media about the anticipated pilgrimage footfall during the ensuing Navratri season and general trend throughout the year.
Official statistics have revealed that 73.25 lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the holy shrine till September this year and the footfall is registering encouraging upward movement with the upscaling of infrastructure and added attractions enroute pilgrimage.
As per statistics, the comparative figures have already demonstrated an increase of over one lakh pilgrims this year as compared to last year’s figure up to September.
In September month only, around 8 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine this year. The figure, however, has shown a fluctuating trend as the months of June, April and March recorded the maximum footfall i.e., 11.95 lakhs; 10.18 lakhs and 8.94 lakh respectively.
Meanwhile, in another significant development related to pilgrimage, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) AnshulGarg today announced that this Navratri, the Vaishnodevi pilgrims may avail “virtual Darshan” of Mata Vaishnodevi through the natural cave.”
This facility will be available for pilgrims at Katra, Ardhkuwari and Bhawan through Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets. It will be available against digital payments of Rs 101.
“Virtual darshan of Mata Rani through the Holy Natural Cave to be available for pilgrims at Katra, Ardhkuwari and Bhawan. Enjoy a unique immersive experience through VR Headsets this #ShardiyaNavtrari. Digital Payments only #9days to go,” wrote Garg on ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).