Vajpayee will be source of inspiration for all times: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Sep 3: Senior BJP leader and General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that the former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee will be a source of inspiration for all times.
According, to a press note, he was addressing a function in Jammu. Koul and another senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta unveiled the statue of Atal Behari Vajpayee during a programme held at Atalji Chowk near Radio Station Jammu. On the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma Member Parliament (MP) and other leaders were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul stated that Vajpayee will always be a source of inspiration for the BJP. “There are multiple achievements this great leader during his parliamentary stint of 60 years. His address in the UNO was highly impressive and is remembered by the statesmen across the globe even today,” he said. The senior BJP leader said that the National Highways project that has transformed the whole scenario was envisioned by Vajpayee.
In his address, Kavinder Gupta asserted that Article 370 abrogation is a big snub to those who were running their political shops by befooling the people in its name and these shops stand totally closed today.
Kavinder said that introduced the concept of good governance and proved it during his tenure as Nation’s Prime Minister by ending misgovernance and loot of tax payers’ money that existed during the Congress Rule. Even India’s nuclear capability was displayed by conducting Pokhran blast during his tenure.
Gupta said Article 370 had only promoted separatism that led to the vicious cycle of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the credit of abrogating Art 370 goes to Atal Behari Vajpayee. He said that abrogation of Article 370 is a big slap to those who were running their political shops in the Valley by befooling the people in the name of this temporary constitutional provision. He said that their shops stand totally closed today stone pelting, hartals or violence have become things of the past post Art 370 Abrogation.
He said that the great leader and visionary promoted the spirit of patriotism and nationalism, which he believed necessary for progress, prosperity and unity of the nation.