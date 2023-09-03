Vajpayee will be source of inspiration for all times: Ashok Koul

According, to a press note, he was addressing a function in Jammu. Koul and another senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta unveiled the statue of Atal Behari Vajpayee during a programme held at Atalji Chowk near Radio Station Jammu. On the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma Member Parliament (MP) and other leaders were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul stated that Vajpayee will always be a source of inspiration for the BJP. “There are multiple achievements this great leader during his parliamentary stint of 60 years. His address in the UNO was highly impressive and is remembered by the statesmen across the globe even today,” he said. The senior BJP leader said that the National Highways project that has transformed the whole scenario was envisioned by Vajpayee.