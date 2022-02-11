Various delegations call on LG

Jammu, Feb 11: Various public delegations including members of Youth Action Committee, Bhaderwah; Shahabad Development Forum and Jammu Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation of Youth Action Committee, Bhaderwah led by its Chairman, Naseer Mehboob, discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of his area including strengthening of health facilities at SDH Bhaderwah.
They also put forth the demand for an old-age home and a drug de-addiction centre in Bhaderwah.
The members of Shahabad Development Forum led by its Chairman, Zahoor Ahmad Malik, apprised the Lt Governor about the issues and demands pertaining to development of Dooru Shahabad, Anantnag.
The demands were regarding establishment of MCCH at Dooru, Sports Stadium at Verinag, upgradation of PHC Verinag, cable car Project at Verinag, besides others.
The LG while interacting with the members of the delegation observed that the J&K government was committed to equitable and rapid development of all the regions of J&K.
He said that all their genuine demands would be taken up with concerned departments of the J&K administration for their proper redressal on merit.
The delegations of aspirants of Assistant Professors in Higher Education Department, and Jammu Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance also called on the LG and apprised him of their concerning issues.