VBSY gets widespread attention in Reasi

Reasi, Dec 17: The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a nationwide developmental journey, has garnered widespread attention in Reasi District with its specially equipped van featuring an LED display and informative IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials.

The highlight of the experience for attendees has been a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The technologically advanced van, traversing through various panchayats of Reasi district, has become a focal point for communities eager to engage with the government’s developmental initiatives. The LED display on the van showcases crucial information related to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other key areas of national progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised message has resonated strongly with the public, underlining the government’s commitment to foster growth and development across the nation. The inclusion of the message adds a personal touch, fostering a sense of connection and shared purpose.

The IEC van continues to be a dynamic tool, bringing information directly to the people and encouraging community engagement.