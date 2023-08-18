VC SKUAST Jammu, others calls on Lt Governor

Former Legislator, delegation of outstanding Sportspersons call on Lt Governor. Earlier, Vikram Randhawa, former MLC called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today and apprised him on various issues of public importance.

A delegation of outstanding sportspersons from J&K including Chandeep Singh, International Para Taekwondo Medallist; Rajinder Singh, International Wushu Player and Danish Sharma, International Judo Player also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the extension of entitlements and benefits under the sports policy to the sportspersons of the UT.