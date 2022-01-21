Verification of J&K employees' service books | Pension sanctioning authorities asked to comply with check list

Jammu, Jan 21: Finance department has asked the pension sanctioning authorities to check the fixation and regulation of pay of the employees due to retire with effect from January 1 to June 1, 2024, before submitting the service books to the office of Accountant General (J&K) for verification.
In a circular by the Codes Division of the Department Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Atal Dulloo advised all the Administrative Secretaries to direct the pension sanctioning authorities subordinate to them to verify the details as per the checklist framed in consultation with the AG's Office.
Directions have been issued after the Principal Accountant General pointed out that the fixation and regulation of pay of the employees, in their service books, in several cases were not in accordance with the relevant rules thus causing loss to the government exchequer and also resulting in delay in the settlement of pension cases.
Referring to the communication of Principal Accountant General on November 23, 2021, Dullo said that pursuant to instructions issued by the Finance Department on July 24, 2019 and again on February 11, 2021, the service books of the government employees of J&K UT, who would retire with effect from January 1 to June 1, 2024, were being verified in the first phase by the office of Accountant General (J&K).
“Principal Accountant General has also pointed out that while checking the service books of employees, it has been observed that in significant number of cases fixation and regulation of pay of the employees has not been carried out correctly in accordance with the relevant rules and Government orders, thereby causing loss to the government exchequer and resulting in avoidable delay in the settlement of pension cases,” Dulloo stated.
Accordingly, a checklist for guidance of the pension sanctioning authorities in the government departments has been framed in consultation with the AG's office.
“All the Administrative Secretaries are advised to direct the Pension Sanctioning Authorities subordinate to them to check the fixation & regulation of pay of the employees, as per the checklist, before submitting the service books to the office of Accountant General (J&K) for verification,” Dulloo said.