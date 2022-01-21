Verification of J&K employees' service books | Pension sanctioning authorities asked to comply with check list

In a circular by the Codes Division of the Department Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Atal Dulloo advised all the Administrative Secretaries to direct the pension sanctioning authorities subordinate to them to verify the details as per the checklist framed in consultation with the AG's Office.

Directions have been issued after the Principal Accountant General pointed out that the fixation and regulation of pay of the employees, in their service books, in several cases were not in accordance with the relevant rules thus causing loss to the government exchequer and also resulting in delay in the settlement of pension cases.