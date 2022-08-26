Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quits party

Srinagar Aug 26: Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party, news agency ANI reported.
The reasons cited by Azad for the move were not immediately known. His resignation from the Congress party comes over a week after Azad resigned as chairman of the JKPCC Campaign Committee and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) hours after appointment to the twin posts.
The AICC appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).
Azad was also part of the Congress dissident group G 23.