VHP, Durga Vahini organise screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie in Jammu

Jammu, May 16: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its sister organisation, Durga Vahini, on Tuesday organised a special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie here at Palm Island Mall at Canal Road.
The movie was screened in Jammu two days after violent clashes in the boys’ hostel at Government Medical College, Jammu. This movie was mostly watched by young women who were wearing uniforms of some educational institutions.
The VHP along with Dugra Vahini, and others organized the special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie to educate people with regard to the propaganda of diverting women with an ulterior motive on the name of “love jihad.”
VHP president, Rajesh Gupta said that “Kerala Story is being shown in the cinema halls across the country and similarly, it was shown at Palm Island Mall. This movie shows how the youth of a community convert another community to fulfill their agenda of love jihad and accordingly, they are sent to other countries compelling them to physical and mental exploitation.”