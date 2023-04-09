Villagers hold meet post discovery of lithium deposits in Salal

Following the meeting, he said: “Most of the people in Salal are cattle rears, and agriculturists. The villagers are worried about their future and rehabilitation following displacement from their land.”

He said that he alongwith the village heads will meet the Deputy Commissioner Reasi to discuss the concerns of the villagers. Meanwhile, Sarpanch, Salal, Pritam Singh said, “The villagers are worried about the recent visit of the officials who have surveyed the Salal village and noted down names of house owners.” He said ,“We do not know what they will do, but people are apprehensive and they are not ready to allow entry of outsiders into the village without informing them about the purpose of their visit.”