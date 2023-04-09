Villagers hold meet post discovery of lithium deposits in Salal

Jammu, Apr 9: The Salal villagers have held a meeting to discuss the emerging situation post-discovery of lithium deposits from their village in Reasi district.
The villagers demanded their proper rehabilitation policy.
“People are apprehensive about their possible displacement from Salal because of counting of trees and surveys conducted by different teams. They have developed a feeling of insecurity,” DDC Chairperson, Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag said.
Nag attended a meeting with the PRIs, prominent people and villagers in Salal, this evening.
Following the meeting, he said: “Most of the people in Salal are cattle rears, and agriculturists. The villagers are worried about their future and rehabilitation following displacement from their land.”
He said that he alongwith the village heads will meet the Deputy Commissioner Reasi to discuss the concerns of the villagers. Meanwhile, Sarpanch, Salal, Pritam Singh said, “The villagers are worried about the recent visit of the officials who have surveyed the Salal village and noted down names of house owners.” He said ,“We do not know what they will do, but people are apprehensive and they are not ready to allow entry of outsiders into the village without informing them about the purpose of their visit.”