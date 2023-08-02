Villagers lock ‘unsafe’ govt school building in Udhampur

According to the villagers, the school was operating with three classrooms that have significantly deteriorated over time, with large cracks visible on the walls and ceilings.

“The children's lives and education are at risk due to the dilapidated structure, prompting us to take drastic measures and lock down the school building,” the villagers claimed. They said that providing quality education in rural areas must always be a priority, but this deplorable state of the school building contradicts the tall claims made by the Education Department.