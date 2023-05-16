Vishwa Hindu Parishad holds special screening of 'The Kerala Story' in Jammu

Earlier on May 10, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the Union Territory.

"It is requested that 'The Kerala Story' is a film made on a very important subject. The film exposes how terrorist organizations like ISIS Jihadis under a well-thought-out conspiracy trap the innocent sister of our country. First, they trap them in the trap of love jihad and then convert their religion. Along with this, brainwash innocent girls and later recruit them to ISIS. Eye-opening facts about the dangerous designs and activities of Jihadi elements are shown through the film," the letter to Kejriwal read, translated from Hindi.