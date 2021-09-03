Visits of union ministers will act as bridge between J&K, Centre: Kavinder Gupta

In a statement issued here, Gupta said that over 70 ministers who are going to visit J&K in the 9-week long Public Outreach Programme-II with eight ministers visiting J&K every week beginning September 10 would have an interaction with the people, administration and representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

He said that the first preference of these ministers would be to resolve the people’s issues on the spot and those which are beyond the scope would be referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for early redress.

The senior BJP leader made it clear that the visiting ministers would ensure that there was no lapse of funds which often acts as a bottleneck in the development process.

The former deputy chief minister said that it was the unique initiative of the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as no government in the past had given such an opportunity to the people of J&K to highlight their issues before the council of ministers without any middlemen, thus giving a lifetime chance to J&K residents.

He said that both the Centre and the J&K administration would churn out matters highlighted during the interactions with the ministers and act in a way to ensure no one in J&K remains unsatisfied or disgruntled after his or her demand reaches the top echelons of power through this communication channel setup with the help of the visiting union ministers.