Vivek Bhardwaj posted FC Finance Dept, Dulloo FC Agri Production Dept

Bhardwaj shall continue to hold additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Civil Aviation Department and Chairman, BOPEE.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department and Estates Department, shall also hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner.