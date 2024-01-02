Voter awareness on EVMs | DEO Reasi solicits cooperation of political representatives

District Election Officer Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan Tuesday held a crucial meeting with representatives of the political parties in the DC office.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the agenda was to inform representatives about the ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering voter awareness about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

During the session, it was revealed that EVM Demonstration Centres have been strategically set up at key locations, including the DC office and the offices of SDMs in Katra, Dharmari, and Mahore to promote awareness. These centers have been established to provide voters with a thorough understanding of EVMs, fostering well-informed and efficient participation in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, emphasis was placed on the initiation of the First Level Checking of Additional EVMs at the DC office, Reasi, scheduled to be conducted from 6th to 9th January, 2024.

Notably, the participation of political representatives in this process underscores the commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

It was informed that all claims and objections received during the recently concluded Special Summary Revision have been diligently addressed.