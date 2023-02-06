Wage war on drugs, focus on rehabilitation of victims: CS to officers

Calling upon the officers to popularise the Tele Manas Helpline, Dr Mehta advised the officers of Education and Health departments to popularize Tele Manas among students of educational institutions for reaping the benefits.

He further asked them to aware the students about drug abuse during morning prayers as well as discussing its symptoms during Parent-Teacher meetings so that they can keep close watch on their wards.

Stressing on the need of proper vigil and surveillance to combat this menace, the Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to monitor the hotspot areas in their respective districts involved in trading of drugs and take required punitive actions on same. He asked them to monitor pharmacies and take action against those found involved in misuse of drugs which can be used as Psychotropic substances. He also asked them to take action against pharmacies found involved in selling of drugs without prescription from authorised medical practitioners. He stressed on making special efforts to check online pharmacies, courier services for not taking any chance against this social evil.