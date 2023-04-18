Wanted drug dealer arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 18: The sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) today claimed to have arrested a hardcore drug dealer along with the consignment of 120 codeine phosphate bottles which were seized from a bus at Transport Nagar yard near Narwal in Jammu.
SSP J&K ANTF, Vinay Sharma told Greater Kashmir that acting on intelligence inputs, the sleuths conducted a series of raids in Jammu and finally zeroed in on and arrested one of the most wanted drug suppliers who was identified as Mohammed Ishaq alias Shaka resident of Gujjar Colony in Channi Himmat of Jammu district.
He was arrested along with the consignment of 120 Codeine Phosphate Bottles at ISBT Transport Yard Narwal Jammu, Sharma said.
“He is the main drug peddler of Channi Himmat. He is involved in multiple cases of NDPS at different police stations. The arrested person is the main supplier of narcotics and psychotropic substances which are being smuggled from NCR to J&K,” the SSP said.
Accordingly, a case under FIR No 3 of 2023 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act of Police Station ANTF has been registered against the habitual offender.
Quoting the preliminary investigation, he said that “There is a nexus between narcotics drug peddlers and few distributors of Delhi, NCR, and Solan who supply the formulated narcotics to the peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir. The suppliers and distributors supply the drugs to the addicted youth of J&K and Punjab.”
However, the investigation was under progress to unearth the nexus between the suppliers and the distributors and owners of the bus, “ if any to transport narcotics to different states.”
The arrest and the recovery were done by Inspector Varuneshwar Singh under the guidance of ANTF Jammu Zone Shamsher Singh under the overall supervision of SSP J&K ANTF Vinay Sharma.
This arrest has been hailed as a big sigh of relief for the sleuths as well as the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The other involvements in the case are being investigated and more arrests are expected in near future.
In yet another successful operation, ANTF Jammu has conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley recently and arrested one of the hardcore narcotics drug suppliers with the help of Budgam Police from Ichgam in Budgam district.
The arrested person was Nisar Ahmed Rather resident of Ichgam Budgam who was a notorious kingpin/supplier who was wanted in case FIR 15 of 2022 under section 8/15/20/25/29 NDPS Act 201 IPC of Police Station ANTF Jammu and he was the main supplier of narcotics and psychotropic drugs which were being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and other states of northern India. He was operating from Kashmir Valley.
Besides, the SSP ANTF asked the people to share information regarding drug-related activities with ANTF so that strict legal actions could be taken against such drug dealers.
“The identity of the informant, as well as whistle-blower, shall be kept confidential. Persons found in drug peddling will be dealt with strictly as per law. Community participation in the fight against drug abuse can serve the purpose of complete eradication of the menace of drugs from our society,” he added.