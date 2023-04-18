Wanted drug dealer arrested in Jammu

SSP J&K ANTF, Vinay Sharma told Greater Kashmir that acting on intelligence inputs, the sleuths conducted a series of raids in Jammu and finally zeroed in on and arrested one of the most wanted drug suppliers who was identified as Mohammed Ishaq alias Shaka resident of Gujjar Colony in Channi Himmat of Jammu district.

He was arrested along with the consignment of 120 Codeine Phosphate Bottles at ISBT Transport Yard Narwal Jammu, Sharma said.