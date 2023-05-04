Wanted timber smuggler detained under PSA in J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, May 04: A timber smuggler, who was at large for over a decade with over a dozen cases of illegal felling of green trees and attacking forest officials, was detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in J&K's Bhaderwah on Wednesday night.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bhaderwah, Chander Shekhar while addressing media said that the timber smuggler Aashiq Hussain Sheikh (52) alias 'Aashiq Panga', a resident of Halian locality of Bhaderwah town, was involved in timber smuggling for past two decades and dozens of cases of illegal felling, smuggling of timber and attack on forest officials were registered against him.

“He was several times summoned to Divisional Forest Office Bhaderwah and Range office Neeru but the notorious smuggler also known as 'Veerappan of Bhaderwah' remained at large and never turned up, instead he used to intimidate the forest officials,” the DFO said.

“His dossier was prepared and sent to Deputy Commissioner Doda for taking a final call. Yesterday afternoon (May 03), the DC Vishesh Paul Mahajan passed orders under Number 01/DM/Doda/PSA/2023

Dated 03/05/2023 for his detention under the stringent J&K Public Safety Act 1978.”

"Accordingly Police laid multiple nakas in and around Bhadarwah Valley, beside they cordoned off the Halian area and finally arrested the notorious smuggler late in the evening. The accused has been shifted to district jail Bhaderwah," DFO added.