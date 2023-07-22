Wave of change visible across J&K: BJP

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. “ Inspired by the pro-development and pro-poor policies of Narendra Modi government, over 100 activists of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailing from Nowshera and Laam Mandals, joined BJP at the function,”the press release added.

“A wave of change is visible in entire length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir as more and more people are saying good bye to their parties and joining BJP in large numbers. This has become possible as they have realised that the Modi government has done splendid work in the last nine years and there has been massive development in all fields. The people of all sections have been taken care through various schemes of the Modi government.,” Raina said. He said that instead of mere sloganeering, Narendra Modi government has done real work on ground, which has been highly appreciated by everyone, irrespective of region, faith or caste.