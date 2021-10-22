We can never live in peace unless talks are held with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Oct 22: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday batted for talks with Pakistan and said “unless you do not talk to Pakistan, we can never live in peace in J&K”.
Addressing a party meeting here, he said that if there would have been friendship between India and Pakistan, people would have come here (Jammu and Kashmir) to eat and drink tea from Sialkot (Pakistan).
“We would have gone there (Sialkot). In the past, this was happening. People used to come in trains before independence,” Abdullah said.
“I confidently say, even today, unless you don’t talk to Pakistan and shake hands of friendship with each other, we can never live in peace, never, take it from me in writing,” he said.
Abdullah said that wars had taken place between India and Pakistan.
“Only the poor got killed in these four wars. In future war, this will happen again. Both have nuclear bombs. It will be more disastrous,” Abdullah said.
He said that if there was friendship with Pakistan, the money spent on planes and weapons would be given to the farmers and the poor to remove poverty.
“See, we have reached 101 rank in the global hunger index. We have gone lower than Somalia,” Abdullah said.