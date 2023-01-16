Website for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission launched

The website shall provide seamless access to the citizens for being informed about various activities of ABDM besides the creation of ABHA account and registration of Hospital Facility Registry (HFR) and Hospital Professional Registry (HPR). The portal shall also contain latest circulars, notices, orders and vacancies in the J&K ABDM mission.

Mission Director ABDM, Sanjiv M Gadkar, Additional Mission Director, Shafqat Khan besides senior officers of H&ME department were present on the occasion.