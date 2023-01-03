Week long NSS Annual winter special camp culminates

On the valedictory day, Dr. Monika Sharma, Principal of the College was the chief guest, while the guests from the adopted village Bandu Ram Sharma and Gurdyal ji were also present on the occasion. At the outset, the programme began with the welcome of the guests and the volunteers. A cultural programme featuring folk dance and music of different parts of India including Punjabi, Dogri, Himachali, Haryanvi etc was a major attraction of the day. Down the line, volunteers also shared their camp experiences as wonderful and lifetime memories in the college. A detailed camp report was presented by Prof Sanjay Kumar, NSS Program Officer of the college. He said the very motto of the camp was to inculcate the values amongst volunteers; be it swachhta or unity. In her address, the chief guest said that such camps help in carving out the talent of the students which ultimately becomes the real asset of a volunteer's life. She further said that the environment was something which we as humans need to adjust in and are not supposed to interfere in its flow of events and processes. If it goes as is then it’s very useful for the human race.