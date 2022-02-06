Weekend COVID lockdown lifted in J&K, night curfew to continue

According to an order issued to this effect by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in his capacity as Chairman State Executive Committee headed by, daily night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am shall continue across across the UT while weekend lockdown has been done away with, news agency GNS reported.



While the government directed schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs to continue to adopt online medium of teaching, it allowed coaching centres for civil services/engineering/NEET exams to adopt offline medium of teaching at 50% of their capacity subject to condition that both faculty members as well as students are fully vaccinated and the head of the centre ensures due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOPs.

Government department(s)/office(s) have been asked to minimise conducting in-person meetings or interactions etc. “All Administrative Secretaries/ Head of the Department(s)/ Institution^) shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings.