Weeklong environment conservation activities held

Jammu, Aug 21: Eco Club, Department of Environmental Sciences, NSS and NCC units of Government SPMR College of Commerce, under the aegis of IQAC and Mission LiFe, celebrated One Week for Nation, ‘RashtrakeNaamParyavaranSaptah’ from August 15 to August 21.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the celebrations a series of environment conservation activities were organised on the college campus in which students and faculty members participated enthusiastically.
The weeklong programme started August 15 with the hoisting of tricolour followed by plantation drive and cultural programme.
A poster making and slogan writing competition on the topic ‘Protect Environment, Protect Humanity’ that was organised on August 16.
A competition on ‘Best Out of Waste’ was organised on August 17 in which students prepared beautiful and useful items such as flower vases and eco-bricks from waste plastic bottles.
Students were shown a movie on August 18 and the students were thrilled to watch the Oscar winning movie ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.
On August 19, students carried out beautification of the college campus and installed beautiful swings using waste rubber tyres.
The weeklong celebration came to an end on August 21.