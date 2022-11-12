Welcome Hotel, Katra conferred with ‘best family holiday' destination award

New Delhi, Nov 12: Welcome Hotel, Katra (Vaishno Devi) has been adjudged as the 'best family holiday' destination by Hospitality India Annual International Travel Awards (HIAITA).
The award was jointly received by the group promoter, Aradhana Gupta and its director, Pranav Gupta at a function held at The Ashok Hotel last night where the 17th Annual International Hospitality and Travel Awards were confered, an administrator of the group said.
Quoting a representative of the organisers, the administrator said that at the heart of everything at Welcome Hotel, lies the 'thought of enrichment and dedication of the teams making every guest’s stay a memorable one'. "The unique concept of this hotel gels with the pious environment of the Holy Shrine of Shri Vaishno Devi," he said.
The Welcome Hotel, Katra (by ITC) has been promoted by Jammu based company J&K Heritage Resorts Private Ltd. The group already has experience in the hotel industry through successful promotion of Hotel Fortune Riviera, Jammu since 2007.
Aradhana Gupta is a key promoter of the company and has rich experience of travel and tourism in India and abroad. She plans to promote new destination hotels in the Union Territory as well as the adjoining states.
Speaking after receiving the award, Pranav Gupta said that the Welcome Hotel, Katra is one of its kind project which provides blissful experience to the customers on Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. “All facilities have been designed to enhance the true feeling of ‘sharadha and bhakti’. Special care has been taken of cuisine in accordance with the spirit of the pilgrimage as also the comfort of the customers," he said.
“We provide a unique and unforgettable experience to the pilgrims to feel one with the Goddess while on the way to the holy cave or returning after the darshan for a well earned rest,” he said.