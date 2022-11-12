Welcome Hotel, Katra conferred with ‘best family holiday' destination award

Aradhana Gupta is a key promoter of the company and has rich experience of travel and tourism in India and abroad. She plans to promote new destination hotels in the Union Territory as well as the adjoining states.

Speaking after receiving the award, Pranav Gupta said that the Welcome Hotel, Katra is one of its kind project which provides blissful experience to the customers on Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. “All facilities have been designed to enhance the true feeling of ‘sharadha and bhakti’. Special care has been taken of cuisine in accordance with the spirit of the pilgrimage as also the comfort of the customers," he said.

“We provide a unique and unforgettable experience to the pilgrims to feel one with the Goddess while on the way to the holy cave or returning after the darshan for a well earned rest,” he said.