Western Command investiture ceremony held at Mamum MS

Jammu, Mar 4: Indian army’s Western Command responsible for operations along the country's western borders and parts of Jammu & Kashmir, honoured its distinguished and gallant soldiers at an investiture ceremony held at Mamun Military Station on Friday.
Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-C, Western Command presided over the solemn ceremony and felicitated thirty five officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers, six other ranks and five Next-of-Kin (NoK) with gallantry and distinguished Service awards.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the solemn ceremony was organised by the Gurj Division under the aegis of Rising Star Corps of the Western Command. The awardees were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.
Twenty four units, battalions of the Indian Army were also awarded Unit Appreciation awards for their outstanding performance.
The event also included inspection of a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Army Commander and an equipment display of the Indian army’s modern weapon systems including guns, tanks and other armaments. A large number of families and students from the station and schools appreciated the emotive and solemn ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Khanduri welcomed the awardees and Next of Kin (NoK) to the ceremony and said, “I congratulate all the awardees who, in accordance with the rich traditions of the Indian army, have earned great honour in service of the nation. Your indomitable courage, unassailable resolve and selfless sacrifice are indeed praiseworthy and set an example for all soldiers, units and formations under Western Command to achieve greater heights of excellence. “We also have amidst us, the Next of kin of five of our fallen brethren, who were killed in action displaying raw courage in protection of the motherland. I thank you for your presence here today, and assure you that the historic achievements of these heroes shall always be remembered and shall continue to inspire the whole of our nation and generations to come,” Lt Gen said. PRO Defence said that the Army Commander later interacted with the award winners and their families where he acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.