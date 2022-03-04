Western Command investiture ceremony held at Mamum MS

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Khanduri welcomed the awardees and Next of Kin (NoK) to the ceremony and said, “I congratulate all the awardees who, in accordance with the rich traditions of the Indian army, have earned great honour in service of the nation. Your indomitable courage, unassailable resolve and selfless sacrifice are indeed praiseworthy and set an example for all soldiers, units and formations under Western Command to achieve greater heights of excellence. “We also have amidst us, the Next of kin of five of our fallen brethren, who were killed in action displaying raw courage in protection of the motherland. I thank you for your presence here today, and assure you that the historic achievements of these heroes shall always be remembered and shall continue to inspire the whole of our nation and generations to come,” Lt Gen said. PRO Defence said that the Army Commander later interacted with the award winners and their families where he acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.