Western Commander felicitates ex-servicemen, Veer Naris

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the rally was organised to interact with and address the requirements and grievances of more than 1000 veterans and 55 Veer Naris from Kangra district.

“Lt Gen Khanduri interacted with Veer Naris and veterans and felicitated the awardees and Veer Naris during this mega ESM rally. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander reiterated that the achievements of esteemed Veterans and the brave Veer Naris remain at the core of our ethos in the Indian army. While recognising their sacrifice, the Army Commander expressed his deep gratitude towards them. He also felicitated the brave awardees,” Lt Col Anand said.