Western Commander felicitates ex-servicemen, Veer Naris

Jammu, Dec 11: Army Commander Western Command Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri on Sunday addressed a mega Ex-Service Men (ESM) rally organised by Rising Star Corps at Yol Cantt, Himachal Pradesh.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the rally was organised to interact with and address the requirements and grievances of more than 1000 veterans and 55 Veer Naris from Kangra district.
“Lt Gen Khanduri interacted with Veer Naris and veterans and felicitated the awardees and Veer Naris during this mega ESM rally. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander reiterated that the achievements of esteemed Veterans and the brave Veer Naris remain at the core of our ethos in the Indian army. While recognising their sacrifice, the Army Commander expressed his deep gratitude towards them. He also felicitated the brave awardees,” Lt Col Anand said.
The ex-servicemen and the Veer Naris were also informed about the recent initiatives by the Government of India and Indian army towards their welfare. Several aspects of women empowerment including commissioning were shared with them, he added.
“Apart from the redressal of grievances, a medical camp and welfare related facilities were also organised at the venue where easy access to the ESM was ensured. Information on the key government schemes was provided to the veterans and Veer Naris by concerned appointments of Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, Army Welfare Placement Organisation and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme,” Lt Col Anand said.