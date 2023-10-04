When NC, PDP boycotted ULB, Panchayat polls, where was concern for constitution: Ravinder Raina

Various opposition parties of J&K, following an all-parties’ meeting chaired by the National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and participated by the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool, CPI-M leader M Y Tarigami and others, on Tuesday had announced to hold protest on October 10 against, what they had alleged, “suspension of constitution and assault on democracy and (fundamental) rights in J&K.”

“These people never strengthened the Panchayati Raj system. Panch, Sarpanch were puppets in the system. They always mislead the gullible population and misuse the system for their own benefit,” Raina alleged.

“When the whole of J&K was in deep turmoil and was facing uncertainty and bloodshed, the leaders belonging to the Gupkar alliance never cared for the people’s welfare. They never raised any call for “dharna”. But now when Jammu & Kashmir is progressing on the path of development, when the people here are reaping the benefits of the process of peace and progress, these Congress, NC, and PDP leaders are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by their “protest dharna” calls. It is a deep conspiracy to create unrest for their own individual and petty political interests,” J&K BJP president said.