Whosoever supports ‘terror ecosystem’ in J&K will face action: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that whosoever would be found part of the “terror ecosystem” will face action as per the law and that it was the prime duty of police and security agencies to trace such people.

“Whosoever is found to be part of terror ecosystem will face action, none will be spared. It is the prime duty of police and security agencies to track down such people,” LG said while replying to a query whether action would be also taken against politicians, if found involved in “supporting terror or terrorism”.

News agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the LG was addressing a press conference in Jammu.

He said that almost all migrant Kashmiri Pandits have been posted at various district headquarters and there may be some whose issues are being settled down. “We have a nodal officer who is monitoring the grievances of migrant KPs. All measures are being taken to resolve their issues,” the LG said, adding that it was not like one would sit home and enjoy salary and other perks.