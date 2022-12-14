Why Azad himself didn't take action: AAP

Jammu, Dec 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and DDC member, TS Tony today said that why Ghulam Nabi Azad himself did not take action against those involved in anti national activities .
He also asked that why Congress government failed to take action against list submitted by Azad when he was chief minister and why BJP is also silent now and not taking any cognizance.
Tony was addressing a press conference over recent statement by Azad regarding a list of political leaders have terror links that he submitted before government of India for action when he was Chief Minister but Congress Government took no action.
Tony said, " Why Ghulam Nabi Azad himself did not take action against these leaders who were having terror links."