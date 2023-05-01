Why G20 meeting not scheduled in Jammu, Farooq’s prickly poser at BJP

He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of May Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here in Jammu.

Throwing a prickly poser at BJP, NC president asked if Jammu was not important and alleged that they (BJP leaders) had taken Jammu for granted. “This is unfortunate that in Ladakh and Kashmir, G20 meetings can be organised. But no meeting has been scheduled in Jammu. It was tragic that no Jammu leader, even those raising “Jammu, Jammu or Dogra-Dogra” slogans did not flag this issue," he alleged.