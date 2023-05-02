Why international event being held in Srinagar troubles Farooq: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, May 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Tuesday, in a retort to the National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s dig at BJP for not holding G20 meet in Jammu, asked as to what was troubling him (Farooq) if an international event was being held in Srinagar.
“Is he troubled over the pace of development J&K has been witnessing under the leadership of the Prime Minister? An international event is being held in Srinagar after such a long period. Does it bother him? My simple question is - why should an international event not be held in Srinagar? This (holding of event) reflects faith of J&K people in the Prime Minister, who has embraced them (people) with all sincerity and commitment. Is he (Farooq) troubled by this?” Chugh asked.