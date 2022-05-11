Will abide by court verdict in Yasin Malik's case : Union MoS

Baramulla, May 11: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State in the Ministry of Co-operation, BL Verma on Wednesday said that the court verdict in the case of separatist leader, Yasin Malik will be accepted by all including his party.
He said in the world’s largest democracy, India, the court decision is always supreme for its people. “Whatever, court decision comes, our party will accept it,” said Verma, on the sidelines of a function at Dak-Bunglow Baramulla on Wednesday.
According to media reports from New Delhi, quoting court sources , Malik on Tuesday had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017.