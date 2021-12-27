Will break all walls that come in way of J&K's development: LG at maiden J&K Real Estate Conference

Srinagar, Dec 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that "some people don’t want J&K to grow on the development front" and that his government is committed to "break all walls that create hurdles" in making the UT at par with other parts of India.
According to news agency KNO, the LG made the remarks while addressing the first-ever J&K Real Estate Conference in Jammu.
"Some people keep on misleading others that there can be no development in J&K. They don’t want J&K to develop at par with other parts of India. They want industries without giving land for it and development without investments. But we will break all walls that will come in the way of J&K,” the LG said in his address.
He said that Srinagar will host Real Estate Summit on May 23 this year "that will pave way for Kashmir’s development on real estate front".
The LG also announced that likewise in other parts of India, J&K too will have a Central Secretariat soon as the land for the same has been identified.
He said that at present all hotels, guest houses and lodges are booked due to the tourist influx in Kashmir at present. “I get three to four calls from people and friends to arrange hotels for them as all hotels are booked in Kashmir. There is need to have more hotels and guest houses in Kashmir to accommodate more tourists,” he said.