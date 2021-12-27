Will break all walls that come in way of J&K's development: LG at maiden J&K Real Estate Conference

According to news agency KNO, the LG made the remarks while addressing the first-ever J&K Real Estate Conference in Jammu.

"Some people keep on misleading others that there can be no development in J&K. They don’t want J&K to develop at par with other parts of India. They want industries without giving land for it and development without investments. But we will break all walls that will come in the way of J&K,” the LG said in his address.