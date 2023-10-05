Will launch Jan Sampark Abhiyan : BJP

According to a press release, a meeting of the Jammu South district of BJP was held today at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal General Secretary BJP J&K chaired the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was to plan a massive outreach drive by the party upto the booth level in the coming days.

At the outset, the verification of the Distt team was reviewed and all the workers were encouraged to work hard at the booth level, as BJP believes “Booth Jeeta Chunav Jeeta.”