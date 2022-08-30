Will make Congress number one party in J-K: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool

He said the new leadership will strive hard to make the Congress "number one" party in the Union territory.

Wani, the newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, arrived here on Tuesday, with party leaders and workers lining up on both sides of the road to welcome him. He was accompanied by AICC in-charge J-K and MP Rajani Patil.

"We will fight the BJP as well as those selfish people who have left the party. We will make the party number one in Jammu and Kashmir," Wani told reporters.

Dubbing those who left the Congress as "loyalists of Azad", he said only cowards run away during difficult times.