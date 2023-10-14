Will regularise daily wagers; restore Roshi scheme if elected to power: Azad

Talking to reporters following interactions with delegations, Azad said that daily wagers, many of whom were getting Rs 5000-9000, had become overaged for other jobs. “They are married, have families to feed so they would be our first priority (for regularisation),” he said.

During the interactions with members of ST community, Azad was apprised by various issues by the delegations and he assured them they would be taken up for the redressal at appropriate quarters. Azad, however, asked them to intensify the party activities and reach out to the people at grassroots. While addressing the ST community leaders, Azad said the eviction drive to retrieve government land was “unlawful.”