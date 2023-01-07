Will root out terrorism from J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Jan 7 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Rains on Saturday said that terrorism will be rooted out from Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, after the terrorist attack in Dhangri, Raina once again reached the sensitive area.
Along with the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and District Administrative Officers (DC Rajouri), a large number of public participated in this outreach campaign in the remote Potha area. Together they resolved to foil every conspiracy of the enemy, the press note said.
Reaching out the public after terror attack in Dhangri, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal, top Army Commanders of Romeo Force and JAKRIF reached Potha area and Dhalori Area of Dhangri Block in District Rajouri. SDPO Nowshera Tossif Ahmed, SHO Rajouri Fareed Choudhary were also present. Large number of Surpanch, Panches, DDC Members, BDC Chairperson and large number of Local public in these camps.
Ravinder Raina, speaking in the confidence building measure after Dhangri Terror Attack expressed deep anguish over the barbaric act of taking the precious lives of innocent little ones who could barely speak.