Winds of change blowing in J&K: Congress

Welcoming the new entrants, Wani took a dig at BJP by stating that the coming events cast their shadows before. “There is unrest amongst the cadres of BJP now as they see their defeat imminent, especially after coming together of all major opposition parties under INDIA alliance. He said that BJP led NDA had secured 37 percent votes while parties under the INDIA alliance collectively secured around 63 percent votes in 2019 elections, which indicate the coming results in the next elections,” he said.

He said that the resentment against BJP is writ large amongst people and its graph has gone down to a great extent, at present , in view of the jumlas and unfulfilled promises, large scale loot of the resources to the near and dear ones at the cost of common tax payers while the common people are burdened with large number of taxes leading to unprecedented price escalation. The people cries for concession are not being heard by the arrogant Govt. and BJP even on small issues like removing of toll tax at Sarore and smart meters upon which the entire Jammu observed complete Bandh and massive protests.