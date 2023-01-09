Winter vacations in Jammu schools extended up to Jan 15

Jammu, Jan 9: The winter vacations in government and private recognized schools functioning in summer zones of Jammu division have been further extended till January 15, 2023 due to prevailing inclement weather conditions.
As per an order issued by the Director School Education Jammu Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, the vacations have been extended in supersession to order No 719 DSEJ of 2023 dated January 9, 2023.
“However, staff and students involved in preparation for Republic day celebrations shall continue the rehearsal as scheduled. Any laxity in this regard from any government or private school shall be viewed seriously and dealt with under rules,” the order further read.