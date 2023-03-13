With ₹ 1290 cr outlay, J&K’s oil industry to witness significant transformation: Govt

As part of the project, farmers will receive 50% assistance with a subsidy ceiling of ₹4000/- per quintal for purchasing high-yielding varieties of mustard and rapeseed. Similarly, 50% subsidy with a ceiling of ₹8000/- per quintal will be provided to beneficiaries for procuring hybrid rapeseed, mustard, and improved varieties of sesame seed. Additionally, to improve the seed replacement rate of oil seeds, 50% subsidy with a ceiling of ₹2500/- per quintal will be provided for producing foundation and certified seeds to boost productivity and promote area expansion. To further increase cultivation, 11,200 Ha will be brought under cluster cultivation of oil seeds, with 50% incentives extended up to ₹5000/- per Ha under cluster demonstrations and up to ₹7000/- per Ha under front-line demonstrations to meet all input costs for the cultivation of mustard, rapeseed, sesame, and linseed.

The project also included the provision of essential production inputs like gypsum, pyrite, lime, supply of azobacter, rhizobium, etc., PP chemicals, bio pesticides, insecticides and bio agents at 50% subsidy, up to a maximum ceiling of ₹750/- per Ha. As a significant boost to automation, 300 power-operated spray pumps will be distributed at 50% subsidy with a maximum subsidy ceiling of ₹10000/- per unit and 180 power weeder/seed drill/multi-crop planter/multi-crop thresher, etc., will be distributed at 50% subsidy with a maximum ceiling of ₹75000/- per unit. The project also envisages establishment of 150 borewells and 150 sprinkler systems to upgrade the irrigation system.

Additionally, under post-harvest management, 50% incentive will be provided on the establishment of 70 oil mills with filter press, 30 oilseed extractors, and two branding and marketing units.

The project is expected to lead to a net increase in the return to farmers by 10 to 12% and a reduction in input costs by 15 to 20%, besides creating 7800 jobs and 300 enterprises. This ambitious project is a significant step towards transforming the agriculture sector in the UT, and its success will contribute towards overall economic growth of the region.