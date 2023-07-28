Woman dies, 2 others injured in Paloura road accident

Jammu, July 28: A middle-aged woman today died, and two other persons including a police cop were injured in a road accident at Paloura opposite to BSF camp in Jammu district.
The deceased woman has been identified as Bandana Verma (40), wife of Rakesh Verma, resident of house of 301 Patoli Mangotrian in Jammu.
The injured were removed to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.
The injured persons have been identified as Rakesh Verma (police cop), son of Devi Dass Verma, resident of House number 301 in Patoli Mangotrian and Monika Gupta, wife of Romesh Gupta, resident of Talab Tillo.
A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation into the matter has been started.