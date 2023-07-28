Woman dies after house collapses due to mudslide in Udhampur

Udhampur, July 28: A 65-year-old woman died after her house collapsed due to a mudslide in Katwalt village in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Kisho Devi, wife of Kapoora, a resident of Bari village. She was at home when the mudslide hit her house, burying her under the debris.
Her body was recovered by locals and police and taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.
The cause of the mudslide is not yet known, but it is believed to have been caused by heavy rains in the area.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.